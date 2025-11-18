Assateague foal naming auction underway

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, MD– The nonprofit Assateague Island Alliance announced an auction is underway for the right to name a wild Assateague pony.
The seven-day auction started Nov. 17 and ends at 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.
The winning bidder will get to name a female bay pinto born May 24 to "Seases Bay Breeze," according to the Alliance.
Officials clarified some rules for bidding and naming, including the following:
- Bidders who named still-living ponies through auction between 2009 and 2024 are ineligible
- The selected name is subject to National Parks Service approval
- Naming does not equal ownership
- Names cannot include "Misty", "Chip" or "Delegate's Pride"
- Names cannot include surnames or possessive language, unless in reference to areas of the park
- Names cannot include profanity, pejoratives, copyrighted language, or references to alcohol, tobacco or firearms
"We are using this naming program as a new opportunity to emphasize that treating these majestic wild creatures like their domestic cousins is unacceptable and illegal," the nonprofit says.
Proceeds from the auction will go toward North Beach shower and foot wash station platforms, according to the announcement. The Alliance says it has already raised $4,000 for the project through donations.
Officials hope raising the area will reduce water pooling which attracts horses, putting both wildlife and visitors at risk.
For more information, or to place a bid, visit the auction site here.