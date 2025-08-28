CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Assateague Island National Seashore Park officials have announced the reopening of the Chincoteague Beach parking lot ahead of the Labor Day weekend after the effects of Hurricane Erin wreaked havoc and closed beach access for days.
Despite never making landfall, Hurricane Erin’s passing in the Atlantic brought high winds and rough surf to Delmarva’s shores. In Accomack County, those fierce conditions and storm surge resulted in the closure of the Chincoteague Beach parking lot on the Virginia side of the Assateague Island National Park.
Crews from the National Park Service were joined by the town of Chincoteague and Accomack County in a race to have the area reopened before Labor Day.
On Thursday, Aug. 28, the National Park Service announced their efforts were paying off, saying the Chincoteague Beach and parking area were slated to reopen on Friday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. The parking lot will be at about 2/3 capacity, according to authorities.
“Please do not attempt to go beyond closures-you are likely to get stuck,” the National Park Service said.
Tom’s Cover Visitor Center, also closed while work is underway, is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m., according to park officials.
“We would like to thank all those who helped get this done, Including NPS and USFWS staff, and Town of Chincoteague and Accomack County work crews,” the NPS said on social media.