BERLIN, Md. - Assateague State Park will be holding their annual Youth Fishing Derby on Sat. June 17.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. and is free for all. Participants must be children under 16. Registration is at the Nature Nook, next to the "Day Use" parking lot. Participants will get the chance to learn fishing techniques and try their hand at surf fishing alongside Assateague State Park employees who will be on hand to instruct participants in proper fishing methods for the surf.
Fishing equipment will be provided but is limited so participants are advised to bring their own equipment if possible. Prizes will be rewarded in a fun day of fishing at the beach!