DELMAR, DE - The Delmar couple who survived a horrifying assault by the man convicted of the 2021 murder of Cpl. Keith Heacook have passed away.
According to online obituaries, Judith and Steven Franklin both died on July 18th, 2024.
The Franklins were both victims of a brutal assault by Randon Wilkerson in on April 25th, 2021. According to police, the Franklins called 911 after Wilkerson knocked on the back door of their home and then attacked them with a glass figurine. Both sustained significant injuries in the assault, and Judith Franklin required transport to shock trauma in Baltimore.
The officer who responded to that and an initial 911 call was Cpl. Keith Heacook, who Wilkerson then ambushed at a neighbor’s home. The ensuing attack left the 22-year Delmar Police Department veteran critically wounded. Heacook died three days later on April 28th.
The Franklins luckily both survived the encounter and lived out the rest of their years in Delmar. According to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, Steven was one of their most dedicated volunteers and spent multiple days a week enriching the lives of shelter dogs and supporting the Humane Society’s mission. Steven was 77.
"Our shelter family has lost one of the best, but he has left us with some great memories," the Humane Society said in a Facebook post Monday.
According to her obituary, Judith Franklin loved to laugh, dance, cook, spend time with her children, and was heavily involved with her local church. Judith was 79.
The couple was married for 57 years and moved to Delmar in their retirement. They leave behind their daughter, Jennifer Franklin, their son, Jason Franklin, daughters-in-law Joanna Franklin and Karissa Sparks, grandchildren Julia, Gregory, and Garrett, and Judith’s sisters Risalina Rodriguez and Elsa Kraus.
A memorial service for both Steven and Judith Franklin is currently planned for Thursday, August 1st, at 11 a.m. at 3C USA Church in Delmar, Delaware.