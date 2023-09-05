PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Office of the State Fire Marshal of Maryland is investigating a Pittsville house fire that claimed the lives of at least eight cats last night.
According to the Marshal’s Office, the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the two-story home on Cemetery Ave just before 6 p.m. Monday night. It took an hour and a half for 40 firefighters to control the flames, the Marshal’s Office says. Two firefighters were reportedly treated at the scene for heat related illness but refused transport to the hospital.
The fire was initially discovered by the homeowner who managed to escape the house. The State Fire Marshal’s preliminary investigation revealed the cause as an accidental failure of a stove control module. $125,000 of structural damage has been reported, with another $75,000 worth of home contents lost in addition to the cats.