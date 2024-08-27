BERLIN, MD - The Atlantic General Hospital's Board of Trustees announced that they are launching a new strategic partnership exploration process. Atlantic General Hospital say the process "will consider all options to enhance healthcare in the region".
The Atlantic General Hospital's Board of Trustees says that the new process will ensure that the hospital provides ongoing efforts to "secure a future as thriving, growing, and competitive health system". The process is set to find whether the hospital achieves more in a partnership with another healthcare organization or if it thrives more remaining independently.
According to AGH, over the next several months, the Board will determine the future of the organization. The organization wants a path that "allows the organization to build upon the strengths and unique characteristic that define Atlantic General Hospital while casting a wide net to evaluate all strategic options for the hospitals future".
AGH says the first steps in the process will take substantial time. The "strategic partnership exploration process" will not impact the health system's daily operations.
More information can be found at http://www.aghforward.org/