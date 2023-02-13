Berlin, Md. - Atlantic General Hospital officials have confirmed a cybersecurity incident that occurred on January 29th. The ransomware caused technical difficulties and a disruption to certain computer systems.
Forensic investigators and cybersecurity consultants reportedly worked with the organization’s officials to assess the impact of the incident and restore network systems. The hospital’s outpatient walk-in lab and imaging departments were affected but were open and fully operational as of today.
The organization said in a statement that interruption to patient care was limited.
“Throughout the event the hospital continued to safely provide care for inpatients, those in need of emergency services, patients in the primary care and specialty offices through the Atlantic General Health System and those in other ancillary locations such as the wound center, cancer center and behavioral health crisis center, and conduct elective and emergency surgeries using downtime procedures,” the statement read.
The investigation into the event is ongoing. Hospital leadership continues to work with incident response specialists to determine whether any sensitive data may have been impacted. The organization has also contacted the FBI regarding the event.