BERLIN, Md. - Atlantic General Hospital has unveiled a new mobile app designed to make life a little easier for their patients and community members.
With the AGH Cares app, all of their patients’ most frequently used tools are available in one place – directions and information for Atlantic General’s locations, physician and provider directory search, appointment scheduling, bill payment and patient portal log in are prominently displayed via simple easy-to-understand icons on the main screen of the app.
In addition to these tools, AGH Cares app users can browse upcoming health education classes and other community events, such as flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics and health fairs, and receive notifications of emergency alerts such as weather-related closures and other important information.
Users can also view the current wait times for ER, Atlantic ImmediCare, x-ray and lab services that were available in Atlantic General’s last app, originally launched in 2010.
The app can be found in the Apple or Google play stores by searching for Atlantic General Hospital. More information and additional instructions can be found by visiting www.agh.care/getit.
“We’re really excited about this new updated app,” said Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations for Atlantic General Hospital. “We are always looking for ways to make the complexities of healthcare a little easier for our community to manage – and to improve communications with our patients. We think this app will be a big help, and we’re eager to receive feedback.”
Individuals who use the original AGH app to check wait times are encouraged to delete it and download the new AGH Care app. The original app is no longer being supported.