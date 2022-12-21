Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM EST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&