OCEAN CITY, Md. - Atlantic General Hospital’s Annual Penguin Swim will return to the beaches of Ocean City on New Year’s Day.
On Sunday, Jan. 1, Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) will host its 29th Annual Penguin Swim at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel on 91st Street.
The Penguin Swim is a fun annual event to support Atlantic General Hospital, a not-for-profit organization. Each year, hundreds of penguins raise funds to help the hospital provide the excellent quality care for the community it depends on, culminating in a swim in the Atlantic Ocean on New Year’s Day.
In addition to the swim, the event will be chock full of fun activities the whole family will enjoy: costume contests, face painting, mermaids and more.
Event day registration and check-in will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the swim beginning at 12 p.m. The Bull on the Beach team will parade down the beach at 11:45 p.m. from 94th Street to the swim area in front of the Princess Royale.