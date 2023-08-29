FELTON, Del. - State police say a man attempted to rob the register at the Valero Shore Stop.
Authorities say on Aug. 29 around 8:50 a.m., an unknown white male suspect walked into the Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway with a shirt wrapped wrapped around his head.
The suspect reportedly approached the store clerk from behind the counter, pointed a knife at her, and told her to open the cash register. Police say when the clerk did not comply, the suspect tried to take the entire register, but failed to do so. The suspect then fled the store and was least running southbound away from the business, according to state police.
Police say the victim was not harmed and nothing was stolen from the Shore Stop.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’00” to 6’02” tall and weighing approximately 210 to 250 pounds. Surveillance video and images are not yet available.
The Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating this incident. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective J. Sydnor by calling 302-698-8540. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.