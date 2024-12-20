SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salisbury man who they say led them on an ATV chase on residential streets Thursday.
According to police, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office saw Denzel Johnson, 30, doing wheelies, or riding on the rear wheels, on an ATV near W. Isabella St. and N. Division St. on December 19. Police tried to stop Johnson, but say he committed several more traffic violations, including running a red light and doing wheelies through an intersection. He then drove up on a side walk and through a park on the ATV as police followed, according to authorities, swerving away from police.
Police say Johnson then tried to turn onto N. Division St. and lodged his ATV between a curb while sideswiping another vehicle. Johnson then fled on foot but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, deputies say.
Johnson was charged with the following:
-Attempting to Elude Uniformed Police on Foot
-Attempting to Elude Uniformed Police by other Means than to Fail to Stop and Fleeing on Foot
-Reckless Driving
-Negligent Driving
-Failure to Return to and Remain at the Scene of an Accident
-Knowingly Driving an Uninsured Motor vehicle
-Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle on the Highway
-Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign
-Failure to Stop at a Sign Line
-Failure to Stop at a Steady Circular Red Signal
-Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Device
-Driving Vehicle on the Sidewalk where Prohibited
-Unsafe Lane Change
-Failure to Drive on Right Half of Roadway when Required
-Failure to Display License to Uniformed Police