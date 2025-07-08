DOVER, DE- A recent state audit report is raising serious concerns in Delaware after finding that 62 special education teachers across 14 public school districts were working with expired or invalid licenses as of March 5.
This report, released on July 3, includes findings that these teachers collectively worked approximately 26,289 calendar days without proper licensing, raising questions about oversight and compliance across the districts.
The list includes five public school districts in Kent County and five in Sussex County, along with four charter or alternative schools in Kent and one in Sussex.
Lake Forest School District, one of the five Kent County districts on the list, had two special education teachers identified.
Lake Forest School District superintendent Steven Lucas said there are often deeper reasons behind the numbers.
"Every person has a story, and every person has a reason why they may or may not have been on that list. It doesn't necessarily mean that they've fallen out of compliance."
These findings come from a broader educator licensing review showing that 453 Delaware public school teachers — about 4% of the state's teaching workforce — were unlicensed or had lapsed credentials as of March 5, 2025. Of those, 62 were special education teachers.
Delaware State Auditor Lydia York said these findings were surprising but especially concerning for special education teachers, a group she says requires closer oversight.
"The special education teachers, I think, touch and concern an area where you would want everyone to be current in their credentialing."
Amid Delaware's ongoing literacy crisis, state leaders say these numbers are alarming.
In a written statement to WBOC, Delaware Secretary of Education Cynthia "Cindy" Marten said, "Recent events have made it crystal clear: Delaware's educator licensing processes are long overdue for reform.".
The Department of Education says it has also launched an investigation into compliance with the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act and will require districts and charter schools to take corrective action as needed.
While many argue that a license does not guarantee classroom effectiveness, York says it represents a basic level of accountability.
"I think that if we make the improvement along some of the components, we probably will improve some of the system, then every child will get the education that we have committed to giving them."
The report also noted that, as of June 25, nine educators—including four special education teachers—still lacked valid teaching licenses.
Hoping to close these license gaps in the First State, the Delaware Department of Education says it now plans to ramp up license renewal alerts, notifying educators and human resources departments when credentials near expiration.
Additionally, House Bill 97, which aims to improve educator licensing accountability, has passed both the Delaware House and Senate and is currently awaiting action from Governor Matt Meyer.