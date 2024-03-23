SALISBURY, MD– The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal launched an investigation into an early morning house fire.
Salisbury, Fruitland and Delmar Fire Departments responded to 1015 N. Division Street at 12:41 a.m., according to a press release.
It reportedly took 15 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to control the flames.
While the fire was determined to have started in the master bedroom, the cause is still under investigation.
Damages are estimated at $25,000 total. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal in Salisbury at (410) 713-3780.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.