QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a flag during Pride month.
The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office say a man wearing only a ski mask and swimming shorts was seen on video stealing a pride flag. The incident reportedly happened in the 1300 block of Main Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Queen Anne's Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 410-758-6666 or reach out to DFC Bradley, JBradley@qac.org or 410-758-0770 x 1291.