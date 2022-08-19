QUEEN ANNE'S -- An automated lane closure system, or ALCS, will be up and running at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge by this fall. The system will aim to alleviate traffic issues by alerting driving to lane closures farther ahead of the bridge. It will include several new features that will make the trip safer for both drivers and construction workers. Will Pines, executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority, provided WBOC with a statement on the project.
"The system will transition MDTA from the manual barrel and cone process for our seven different lane closure scenarios, including two-way operations, to an automated process," said Pines.
The automated process will include 46 horizontal swinging gates, illuminated pavement markers, and overhead lane-use signals. The overhead signals will begin 2.5 miles ahead of the bridge on the Western Shore, and 1.5 miles ahead of the bridge on the Eastern Shore. A few drivers we spoke with are glad additional measures are being taken to help with traffic issues.
"It's a very good idea," said Sandy Stellmann.
Milton DeVaughn agrees.
"Yes that should help with traffic, if people are paying attention," said DeVaughn. "It should make it easy both ways if people really pay attention and look at the signs and indications before they get to their main lane."
However, Sandy's son, Rob Patterson, is a bit more skeptical about this plan actually working.
"I mean it sounds like it might be helpful, you don't know until they do it, but it seems like it's worth a try," said Patterson.
Robs skepticism will be answered when the ALCS is fully up and running this fall.