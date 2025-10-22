DOVER, DE- Back-to-back shootings in Dover this week have many people concerned about ongoing gun violence. City officials say violent crime is trending downward overall, but they're stepping up efforts to keep streets safe.
The first incident occurred early Sunday morning when a 16-year-old boy was shot while walking on Trafalgar Drive around 4:30 a.m., according to Dover police.
The second shooting took place Monday night just before 8 p.m., when four men — including two 18-year-olds, a 21-year-old, and a 23-year-old — were shot at a home on Mifflin Road. Police have not released any details about suspects in either case.
At Baby’s Brunch, a Downtown Dover restaurant, owner Chef Baby says her business had a tough start due to local violence and crime.
"Our first year in business, we had to shut down for almost a month because of a shooting incident."
After recent Dover shootings over the past few months, Chef Baby says she has noticed increased police presence in the area, which she calls essential and a huge help in keeping her business open and safe.
"They patrol a lot more now — especially late at night, probably every 45 minutes or so."
Ryan Schmid of the Dover Police Department says the department’s increased presence is aimed at keeping the streets safer while building stronger connections with the community, especially young people.
"Our community policing unit is constantly out in our communities doing events and trying to get involved with the youth. We've got our drug and safe streets units. Patrols are targeting specific hotspot areas for gun, gang, and drug crime. That's really what we're doing right now to address these issues and try to prevent them in the future."
At this point last year, the Dover Police Department said the city had 41 shootings. So far this year, that number is down slightly to 32.
Schmid says that even though violent crime is decreasing overall, the department is continuing efforts and exploring new ways to address youth violence in the capital city.
"We hear you, and we are working on initiatives, trying to figure out things to do to make it safer for everybody."
Last week, Delaware State University held its first-ever Community Violence Intervention Summit, bringing together leaders, advocates, and researchers from across the state to share strategies and discuss ways to reduce violence.
Dorothy Dillard of Delaware State University, who attended the summit, says tackling youth violence means giving young people opportunities, ensuring access to resources, and understanding the influences behind their decisions.
"The real answer is making sure everything happens at the neighborhood level — getting folks connected to what they need to survive."
Chef Baby says she has seen how police support can make a difference, and that teamwork between law enforcement, city leaders, and the community gives her hope.
"If they're congregating in front of my restaurant and start fighting, the restaurant gets the rep. So as long as we have more help from the police officers, we're good."
The Dover Police say increased community involvement and cooperation from victims can help improve safety in the city. They remind residents to report anything they see so the department can respond.