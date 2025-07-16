Bacteria Advisory at Tyaskin Beach

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - Officials are advising certain groups to avoid the water at the beach.
The Wicomico County Health Department says Tyaskin Beach is under an advisory due to elevated bacteria levels. officials say the beach will be retested tomorrow, July 17, with results expected on Friday, July 18.
The health department says children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are most likely to get sick from swimming in contaminated water. They are also most likely to become seriously ill from exposure to waterborne illnesses.
Exposure to bacteria, viruses, and parasites in contaminated water can cause symptoms and diseases ranging from ear, nose, and eye infections to diarrhea, vomiting, hepatitis, encephalitis, skin rashes, and respiratory illnesses.
You can reduce your risk of getting sick by following these tips from the health department:
- Pay attention to contamination and advisory warnings and stay out of polluted water.
- Avoid swimming at beaches after heavy rainfall.
- Stay out of murky or foul-smelling water.
- Avoid beach water if you have an open wound or infection.
- Swim without putting your head under water.