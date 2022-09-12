DOVER, Del.-The 17th Annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive saw a big turnout this morning. The yearly blood drive is sponsored by Dover Motor Speedway and the Blood Bank of Delmarva.
Organizers say the event is meant to pay tribute to the victims of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The blood drive usually takes place on Sept. 11, but was changed this year to accommodate employees and donors.
According to a press release from Dover Motor Speedway, "Blood from volunteer donors is needed every two seconds to help meet the daily transfusion needs of cancer and surgery patients, accident and burn victims, newborns and mothers delivering babies, AIDS and sickle cell anemia patients, and many more."
The Blood Bank of Delmarva provides blood to nearly 20 different hospitals on the peninsula. Company officials say any donation is a big help as one pint of blood can save up to three lives.
Those who donated blood this morning received a t-shirt and the chance to win NASCAR Xfinity Series Race ticket's for next year.