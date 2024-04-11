WASHINGTON, D.C.– Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) joined the state’s full congressional delegation in urging the federal government to fully fund the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse response.
The Baltimore Bridge Response Invests and Delivers Global Economic Relief Act or “Baltimore BRIDGE Act” would eliminate a cost-share requirement in the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief protocols. That means the federal government would pay 100% of cleanup and reconstruction costs.
The Act also ensures any insurance funds or liability settlements would be repaid to taxpayers.
Maryland’s legislators cited examples of the federal government taking on 100% of recovery costs – including the 2007 I-35W bridge collapse in Minnesota.
Emergency Relief funding automatically draws 100% federal funding for the first 270 days. Maryland already received $60 million.