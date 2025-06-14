OCEAN CITY, MD - A Baltimore man was arrested after an investigation into multiple vehicle break-ins, credit card fraud, and weapons charges.
The Ocean City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Wicomico Street around 9:00am on Thursday, June 12th, for the report of a theft.
When officers arrived, the victim told them she had arrived in town the prior day (June 11th), and parked her vehicle in that area. The victim told officers she observed "signs of a break-in and discovered that personal belongings were missing. She also received alerts from her credit card company about unauthorized transactions at several nearby businesses."
OCPD officers obtained a description of the suspect from local security camera footage.
On Thursday night, at approximately 7:45pm, a Worcester County Sheriff's Deputy was patrolling near 8th Street and Wilmington Lane when they observed a man matching the suspect's description. The WCSO deputy and an OCPD officer on a bike attempted to stop the individual, who then fled on foot.
Officers were eventually able to apprehend and arrest the suspect, later identified as Terrell Jones, 37, of Baltimore, MD.
According to Ocean City police, during the pursuit, Jones attempted to discard several items, including a large bag. Officers recovered the bag and discovered a modified handgun in it. There was also other discarded property found and later linked to other car break-ins. One of those was reported on Wicomico Street and another in an unreported break-in on Baltimore Avenue.
A further investigation into Jones revealed that he was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm. He also had multiple outstanding arrest warrants, including one from Baltimore County and another for a violation of probation from Baltimore City Circuit Court.
Terrell Jones was arrested and charged with the following:
-Theft ($100 to <$1,500) – 2 counts
-Theft Scheme ($100 to <$1,500) – 4 counts
-Credit Card Fraud – 2 counts
-Credit Card Theft – 2 counts
-Rogue and Vagabond – 3 counts
-Handgun-Related Offenses – 9 counts
-Failure to Obey a Lawful Order
-Disorderly Conduct
-Resisting Arrest
-Pedestrian-Related Traffic Violations – 3 counts
-Outstanding Arrest Warrants (Baltimore County & Baltimore City Circuit Court)
OCPD say he was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and ordered held without bond. He has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail.