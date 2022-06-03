FEDERALSBURG, Md-Maryland State Police have arrested a man today on homicide charges in connection to the murder of his infant son last month in Caroline County.
Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore, Maryland faces charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor and related charges in the death of his 2- month-old son, Chance Pierce.
According to authorities, officers from the Federalsburg Police Department were called at about 4:45 p.m. on May 30, 2022 to a camper on the 300 block of Buena Vista Avenue to assist emergency medical personnel with a pediatric patient. Chance Pierce was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital before being taken to Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy of Chance determined the child died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide.
Sean Pierce was initially taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant in Pennsylvania before being charged in connection to his son’s death.
He is being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.