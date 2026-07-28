Baltimore Symphony Orchestra brings 250 years of American music to Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra brought a celebration of America's musical history to the Mar-Va Theatre Tuesday evening, performing a special chamber concert as part of its statewide "Music for Maryland" tour.
The performance featured five members of the orchestra's brass section and highlighted 250 years of American music, from the nation's founding through modern patriotic favorites.
Allison Burr-Livingstone with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra says the Mar-Va Theatre was a fitting place to bring the program.
“This is our first year at the Mar-Va Theater, and we are so excited that the venue is enthusiastic,” Burr-Livingstone said.
She says the chamber ensemble gives audiences a musical journey through key moments in American history.
“This is a chamber ensemble of members of our brass section,” Burr-Livingstone told WBOC. “So it's five talented, world class musicians from the BSO who are coming to Pocomoke this evening. They are performing a thoughtful program that is celebrating 250 years of the American sound.”
The first half of the concert featured music inspired by the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and other defining moments in the nation's history.
“We're starting with the origins of the country,” Burr-Livingstone said. “When you think about the Star-Spangled banner, the music or medleys reflective of the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, transformative times in our nation's history.”
The concert was presented as a pay-what-you-wish event, with a suggested $10 donation to support the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's statewide outreach efforts.
Rob Clarke, president of the Mar-Va Theatre Board of Directors, says the sold-out crowd was a welcome sight for downtown Pocomoke City.
“A full house is going to be really nice,” Clarke said. “We haven't had a full house for a while, so that should bring some business here to downtown, which is always helpful.”
Clarke says volunteers helped keep the evening running smoothly by staffing concessions, seating guests and preparing the theater before the performance.
“We'll be staffing concessions. We'll have ushers seating people. And just whatever needs to be done to get ready,” Clarke said.
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's "Music for Maryland" tour continues across the Eastern Shore, with the full orchestra scheduled to perform in Wye Mills on Aug. 4.