Bank Robbery in Hurlock

(Photo: MGN)

HURLOCK, MD - The Hurlock Police Department is actively investigating a robbery that took place at the BayVanguard Bank on Friday.

Details are currently limited, but police say the robbery took place at the BayVanguard Bank in Hurlock on Sept. 26. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. At this time, police say there is no known threat to the community. The bank will remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

This remains an active investigation, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

 
 
 