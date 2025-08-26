SALISBURY, MD– The Wicomico County Health Department says a bat tested positive for rabies in the area of Foxchase Drive on Aug. 25.
Rabies can spread from animal to animal or to humans when exposed to infected saliva by bites, scratches or licks, according to the health department.
In animals, symptoms include behavioral changes, muscle weakness, excessive salivation and more, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. In humans, the viral disease can cause flu-like symptoms, neurological effects or even death, if left untreated.
Officials recommend the following tips to stay safe:
- Avoid contact with wild or stray animals and teach children not to touch them
- Vaccinate pets and keep them inside when possible
- Secure outdoor garbage lids
Report suspected rabies contact to your local health department or visit the Wicomico County Health Department's website to learn more.