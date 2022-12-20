Bay Bridge Automatic Safety Gates Begin Dec. 20

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - A new safety feature at the Bay Bridge is now up and running.
The gates will be there to guide cars through the opening and closing lanes.
The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) says the gates will not only improve employee safety for those who put out the barrel cones, but also driver safety.
The Executive Director of MDTA, Will Pines asks that drivers pay attention to the lane use control systems.
"When that lane transitions to a yellow 'X', it's time to vacate that lane. Then it will switch to a red 'X' and it means that the lane is closed. It's only after the lane is closed to traffic that we will look through our camera systems to make sure nobody is in the way and then deploy the gates," says Pines.
Those who frequently travel the Bay Bridge say they're looking forward to the extra safety measure for everyone.
"A lot of traffic crosses the bridge. It seemed fairly obvious that those (barrel cones) were being put out by real people. With all that traffic traveling by, I'm sure it is rather a slow process. I think the gates seem like a lot more efficient and safer," says Kathleen Bradley.
The system uses those swing gates, illuminated pavement markers, full-color dynamic message signs, and overhead lane-use control signals.
And some people are intrigued to see how the system will work during the summer traffic.
"The summertime is when it's going to be the one that tells the story because of the bridge traffic. Like when there's a lane closure, it's terrible," says Stewart Lundstrom.
Those traveling on the eastbound span will experience those gates into next year.