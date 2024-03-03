MILLSBORO, DE– The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning house fire in the Baywood Greens community.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Department (IRVFD) responded to a fire at 32580 Long Spoon Way around 2 a.m.
IRVFD and crews from Millsboro, Milton, and Dagsboro arrived to find the blaze extending from the home’s garage up through the roof, engulfing much of the structure, according to an IRVFD report.
Firefighters worked to shield surrounding homes and suppress the flames while Delaware State Fire Police coordinated traffic control.
One firefighter was reportedly evaluated by Sussex County Paramedics.
No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.