OCEAN CITY, Md. - Multiple environmental groups have announced a joint effort to clean the beach and streets of Ocean City this summer.
Organizations including Assateague Coastal Trust Fund, Beach Heros-OC, Maryland Coastal Bays Program, OC Go Green, and the Ocean City Green Team are all reportedly uniting for the cleanup project on Tuesday, August 1st.
Ocean City neighbors can also partake in the effort from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Each group will reportedly have representatives on the beach at 4th Street and the boardwalk to register, gather supplies, and provide information about the groups’ initiatives.
Free parking will be provided by the city for cleanup volunteers from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m in the 4th Street parking lot, according to the Maryland Coastal Bays Program. Collected trash should be brought back to 4th Street by 9:30 a.m. where it will be weighed, the Program says.
Interested volunteers can fill out an online form to give coordinators of the cleanup a better idea of how many participants are expected.