SALISBURY, MD. - A lively send-off celebration unfolded in downtown Salisbury as the 13-foot Harriet Tubman Beacon of Hope statue prepared to embark on the next leg of its journey to Rahway, New Jersey. Crowds gathered on Wednesday to bid a fond farewell to this traveling beacon of hope, expressing hope that its impact would resonate in the upcoming host city.
The iconic statue of Harriet Tubman, a symbol of courage and resilience, will spend one final day in Salisbury, on Wednesday, before setting its course for Rahway. Many believe that the statue has left an indelible mark on the community during its stay.
Shawna Kearsley, instrumental in organizing events surrounding the statue's visit to Salisbury, shared stories of individuals moved to tears by the powerful experience. "I've been hearing some incredible stories of folks who have come here by themselves and have tears, you know, just from an experience," said Kearsley.
Having orchestrated the statue's visit to Salisbury, Kearsley expressed that it is now time for Harriet to move on. "I believe that 2 and a half months was perfect, and we pushed it. If you've seen the events, we had 7 events," added Kearsley.
The traveling statue, designed similarly to the original and stationary Cambridge Beacon of Hope, aims to touch and inspire various communities.
Adrian Holmes, instrumental in bringing the statue to Dorchester County, believes that it is successfully fulfilling its purpose. "To begin to see the beacon of hope reverberate through different communities, this is Harriet's wildest dream – to be a beacon in every town, USA," stated Holmes.
Even Harriet Tubman's relatives are in agreement. Tonet Cuffee, a descendant of Tubman, expressed hope that the statue would have a similar impact in every city it touches.
As Harriet Tubman moves to Rahway, she will not be alone. Accompanying her is a brick pulled from the old Wicomico County Courthouse, a symbolic memento given by Salisbury to the next host city, continuing the statue's journey as a powerful symbol of hope and unity.