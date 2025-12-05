lane closure

SALISBURY, MD– The City says dam maintenance will shift traffic on a portion of Beaglin Park Drive Dec. 8 and 9.

Officials say both southbound lanes will close from North Park Drive to South Park Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Southbound traffic will instead travel in the northbound turn lane, with the left northbound lane functioning as both a turn lane and through lane, according to a press release. 

Officials say flaggers will be on site to direct drivers. 

The sidewalk on the dam will also be closed, according to the City. 

