SALISBURY, MD– The City says dam maintenance will shift traffic on a portion of Beaglin Park Drive Dec. 8 and 9.
Officials say both southbound lanes will close from North Park Drive to South Park Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Southbound traffic will instead travel in the northbound turn lane, with the left northbound lane functioning as both a turn lane and through lane, according to a press release.
Officials say flaggers will be on site to direct drivers.
The sidewalk on the dam will also be closed, according to the City.