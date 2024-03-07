LEWES, DE - Beebe Healthcare today announced two new partnerships the healthcare system will be entering into in response to a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.
In a press release Thursday, Beebe says it is partnering with Ensemble Health Partners and Premier, Inc. to optimize their revenue cycle process and supply chain management, respectively.
Ensemble, accordion to Beebe, is a leading national revenue cycle firm and will help ensure the hospital’s revenue cycle process sees both improved financial outcomes and patient experiences. Beebe says its revenue cycle department will transition to become part of Ensemble while continuing their work.
Similarly, Beebe says three of their supply chain employees will make the transition to Premier’s Nexera team. Premier is a supply chain management and services organization that will help the healthcare system manage operations with automation technologies and data-driven insights, according to Beebe.
“As we have seen across the country, the financial aspects of healthcare—new technologies, workforce availability and training, and updates in reimbursement and payer models—are all rapidly changing, and health systems must adapt the way they operate to become stronger and more resilient,” said David A. Tam, President & CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe is no different, and partnerships like the ones with Ensemble and Premier are a critical part of our response to this evolution and will ensure we continue as the local, nonprofit independent health system serving patients and communities in Sussex County. We are grateful to all our team members who are helping us adapt the ways we work to better serve the needs of our patients.”
Beebe says patients will not see any disruptions as these partnership transitions occur and can access healthcare services as usual.