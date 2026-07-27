A green stethoscope rests on a doctor's notebook with a blue pen.

Beebe Healthcare is partnering with Sussex Academy to offer free sports physicals to student athletes from across the First State.

 MGN

GEORGETOWN, Del.– Beebe Healthcare is partnering with Sussex Academy to offer free sports physicals to student athletes from across the First State.

Officials say all middle and high school students participating in Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association activities must have a current sports physical on file with their school district.

Sports Physical Clinics will take place at the school's Secondary campus (21150 Airport Road) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on July 28 and Aug. 12.

Eligible student athletes must bring a parent or guardian and a completed DIAA sports physical packet.

The form is available to print out in English and Spanish, with copies available at the clinic, according to Sussex Academy.

Appointments are available here.

For more information, contact Sussex Academy Secondary School Nurse Dawnyel Furlong at dawnyel.furlong@saas.k12.de.us or Indian River School District Lead Nurse Kenna Murray at kenna.murray@irsd.k12.de.us.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Recommended for you