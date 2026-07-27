GEORGETOWN, Del.– Beebe Healthcare is partnering with Sussex Academy to offer free sports physicals to student athletes from across the First State.
Officials say all middle and high school students participating in Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association activities must have a current sports physical on file with their school district.
Sports Physical Clinics will take place at the school's Secondary campus (21150 Airport Road) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on July 28 and Aug. 12.
Eligible student athletes must bring a parent or guardian and a completed DIAA sports physical packet.
The form is available to print out in English and Spanish, with copies available at the clinic, according to Sussex Academy.
Appointments are available here.
For more information, contact Sussex Academy Secondary School Nurse Dawnyel Furlong at dawnyel.furlong@saas.k12.de.us or Indian River School District Lead Nurse Kenna Murray at kenna.murray@irsd.k12.de.us.