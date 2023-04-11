LEWES, Del.- Beebe Heathcare has announced all campuses and Beebe Medical Group offices will become mask optional for patients, visitors, and team members, beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 6 a.m., with a few exceptions based on infection prevention safety.
Beebe says it has thoughtfully made the decision with federal and state guidance in mind, in addition to examples of other healthcare systems nationally and locally moving toward similar procedures.
“The change to optional masking reflects the end of Beebe’s respiratory season, and current conditions at this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic involving low spread, immunity, and wide access to testing and treatments,” said Bill Chasanov, DO, Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer at Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe leadership will continue to monitor the situation to determine whether team members, medical staff or others will need to wear masks again for the safety of our team and community.”
These considerations include examples such as a rise in respiratory illness and hospitalizations in the area, CDC change in guidelines, or to meet compliance with OSHA, CMS, and the State of Delaware.
Patients and visitors who show signs of respiratory illness will be required to wear a mask and one will be provided. In some circumstances, visitors may not be permitted if they are unwell.
“We want our patients, visitors, and our team members to feel comfortable if they continue to choose to wear a mask because it is an effective tool. Some might be at high risk for respiratory illness, and others might just feel more comfortable wearing one in public,” said David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Your experience and safety are our priority. Please ask a Beebe team member or care staff to wear a mask around you if you feel it is needed.”
