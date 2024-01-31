LEWES, Del. – The Beebe Medical Foundation gathered at the historic home of Dr. Richard Beebe to celebrate and confer its 2023 Physician Philanthropy Award to Jeffrey Hawtof, MD, FAAFP.
Every year, this award is presented to a Beebe physician who has been recognized by grateful patients, actively refers patients to the Foundation, is a member of the 1916 Club or active donor to the healthcare system, who attends Foundation events and participates in speaking opportunities in the community to encourage philanthropy, or belongs to a physician group that supports Beebe with sponsorships.
“Dr. Hawtof and his wife, Dr. Nancy Gideon, have been strong and loyal supporters of the Foundation,” said Tom Protack, Beebe Medical Foundation President. “They are founding members of the 1916 Club celebrating 10 years this year. They have supported every campaign and Dr. Hawtof currently serves on the committee for the current Sussex Supports Beebe campaign. He has made countless grateful patient referrals and understands the healing power of philanthropy. I am thrilled to give this honor and award to him and am grateful for his passion and commitment to the Foundation, Beebe Healthcare and his patients.”
Dr. Hawtof joined Beebe’s medical staff in 1998. He completed his medical school training at Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and his residency in family medicine at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Va.
Hawtof is a past Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Beebe Healthcare and currently serves as both the Director of Provider Information Technology and the Director of Medical Education for Beebe Healthcare. A practicing physician, Hawtof is board certified in family medicine, a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and sees patients at Beebe Primary Care Rehoboth.
Present at the reception were the family and guests of Dr. Hawtof along with past award recipients, Katie Johnson, DO, William Chasanov, DO, and Bhaskar S. Palekar, MD, and David Tam, MD, and Paul Sierzenski, MD.
“This is a great honor,” Dr. Hawtof said, receiving the award. “As physicians in the community, we know that access to healthcare is paramount to our patients. Our partnerships with Beebe Healthcare and the Beebe Medical Foundation are what will grow our residencies in primary care and improve the health of the community. I encourage all physicians in the community to refer grateful patients to the Foundation.”