DOVER, DE - Delaware flags were lowered to half staff today for the death of World War II veteran James "Tommy" Anderson.
Anderson, of Dover, passed away on Aug. 1, at the age of 102. To recognize Anderson's lifetime of service, Governor Meyer ordered flags at all state-owned buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, Aug. 15.
Governor Meyer issued the following statement:
“Tommy Anderson was a quiet hero whose courage helped shape the course of history. From his service in the top-secret Ghost Army in World War II to his decades of contributions here at home, Tommy embodied the very best of the Greatest Generation. His ingenuity and determination saved lives on the battlefield, and his kindness and commitment enriched the community he loved. Lauren and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who were inspired by his remarkable life.”
Delaware officials say James “Tommy” Anderson served in the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, known as the Ghost Army, whose mission of tactical deception during World War II remained classified for more than 50 years. Operating inflatable tanks, sound effects, and other diversions, the Ghost Army is credited with saving an estimated 50,000 lives. He was a T4, the equivalent of a sergeant.
Anderson served in multiple European theaters, including at the Battle of the Bulge, and was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2022 for his service. He returned to Delaware after the war and worked in construction, the automotive industry, and at Trader Funeral Home until age 99.
His funeral was held the morning of Aug. 14, at Trader Funeral Home in Dover.