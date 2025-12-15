DOVER, DE- Kent County felt the chill on Monday, with below-freezing temperatures and icy conditions moving in just one day after a snowy Sunday blanketed neighborhoods and roads.
After yesterday’s snow, neighbors faced a sudden drop in temperatures and slick spots on side streets and neighborhood roads. While main roads were mostly clear, many said simply being outside was uncomfortable.
Stephen Kirkpatrick, a Magnolia neighbor, said today’s sudden drop in temperatures was immediately noticeable when stepping outside.
“It's a lot to deal with. And now it seems even more dangerous because there are little spots of ice and stuff around. So that makes it a little more complicated for people to travel in and get around and do their normal routines.”
Katie Kirkpatrick, who was out running errands with her husband Stephen today, says she’s no stranger to the cold and winter—but nothing could have prepared her for today’s biting winds.
“I was surprised. It all felt way too familiar because we are from upstate New York. But I did not expect such cold. The difference here is that there's also the wind, and that wind is just chilling.”
Even with winter just days away, Kent County neighbor Alfie Nalaar says the cold and conditions feel too early for this time of year.
“It feels so early. I'm not used to it. I moved here like two years ago, and I'm not used to a white December at all. So it's not expected.”
After braving the freezing temperatures, Nalaar said the rest of the day would be spent indoors.
“I'm mostly going to spend most of my time in my house in the warmth, but it's really pretty to look at, so I'm glad to see it."
Stephen Kirkpatrick said while he knew winter was just around the corner, he’s already dreaming of warmer days ahead.
“I knew the cold was coming. What I really don't like is that it seems like every time it gets cold, the wind picks up. And I remember the days of 100 degrees, 100% humidity, and no wind. So that seems rude.”
Jonathan Urquhart, a Kent County neighbor, said he’s already over Delaware’s harsh temperatures, and today’s cold got him thinking about warmer places.
Toward the end of the week, temperatures are expected to reach the high 50s, offering much-needed relief for many who have been dealing with cold, wintry conditions over the past few days.