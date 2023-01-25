RIDGELY, Md. - Benedictine has been awarded a grant of $1.5 million from former Governor Hogan's FY'23 budget.
Benedictine says the money will be used to fund construction and engineering costs associated with building a new student residential facility on the Benedictine school campus in Ridgely.
The organization says their student demographic has significantly changed since the existing residential space was built in the 1960's. Now, Benedictine says over 80% of their students are moderately to severely autistic.
Benedictine plans to equip each suite with multiple recreational and sensory areas for the students to access, along with an updated dining area and state-of-the-art infirmary to accommodate the students.
According to Benedictine, they are a nonprofit service provider, not a private school and no students’ families pay tuition. Most of the students come from school systems throughout Maryland, and it is only one of five organizations in the state offering residential and special education facilities for students with developmental disabilities and autism. Operating on a year-round basis, the Benedictine School offers highly individualized special education programs which meet the specific needs of each student.
Benedictine says the Maryland Eastern Shore Delegation was instrumental in helping Benedictine secure the Maryland Capital Grant. This included Senators Hershey and Eckardt, and Delegates Arentz, Jacobs, Ghrist and Western Shore Senators Guzzone and Zucker.