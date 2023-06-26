BERLIN, Md. -- On-site cannabis consumption was discussed at a town council meeting on Monday, June 26th. Despite marijuana being legal for recreational use in a matter of days, town officials said there is no urgency to come to a decision.
"We’re not gonna decide anything, we're just gonna talk about it," said Jack Orris, a Berlin Councilmember.
Orris said the town is trying to be proactive. Recreational marijuana is a foreign idea for many people in Berlin. So the goal at Monday's meeting is to get answers for a few concerns town officials have.
"I think the concern is there would be a sudden influx of weed bars, folks that have the opportunity to buy and indulge in the same location, and those are things that I’d like to hash out," said Orris.
Another concern for the District 2 councilmember is the role police will play.
"I’m very concerned about enforcement of this, I’m not sure how we would enforce someone who just got gummies or edibles," said Orris.
Chauncey Rhodes, owner of Viking Tree, a store on Berlin's Main Street, said it will be tough to wrap his head around seeing people smoking in public.
"I know it has a lot of great benefits for a lot of people and it's nice to see that, we've come pretty full circle," said Rhodes. "But wow, seeing it in public like that would be kind of a shock I think."
Others, like Sean Lackner, Co-Owner of DreamWeaver on Main Street, said if you can drink in the streets, why can you not smoke there too?
"I can't see it being anything different than when they close the streets down for when we do different parties or different events," said Lackner.
Marijuana does have a distinct smell, so if on-site cannabis is allowed, Rhodes is not too sure Main Street would be the best place for it.
"If there was a place like that it would have to be pretty private, I think the smell of it would be overwhelming to a lot of people," said Rhodes.
It's why on-site consumption of marijuana is up for debate for Berlin leaders. Ocean City recently voted to not allow it, so Berlin wants to do its due diligence on the subject.
Orris wants those who do smoke to be courteous.
"I do hope that that mutual respect to our fellow residents and our kids is out there, because it is a little intrusive," said Orris.
Lackner said there would be a good way to keep people from smoking on the street.
"Let's make a spot, absolutely and imagine the idea of that’s just gonna bring forth less negativity," said Lackner.
Berlin officials, hashing out the future of cannabis in town.