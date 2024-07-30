BERLIN, Md. -- 25 years ago today, 'Runaway Bride' starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere hit the big screen. It would go on to become a beloved movie across the nation, but it holds a special place in the hearts of people on the Eastern Shore.
Back in 1997, Roberts, Gere and the whole cast of 'Runaway Bride' were in Berlin, filming what would end up being a wildly successful movie. Traces of the famous actor, actress and the movie itself can still be found all over town.
"They closed the entire town down, they reconstructed the business facades and everyone wanted to be a part of the movie," said Ivy Wells, Berlin's Director of Economic Development.
One of the businesses that kept its moniker and can be seen numerous times throughout the film is the Atlantic Hotel. Room 20 on the second floor has been dubbed the "Richard Gere Room", because the famous actor stayed in the room both in the movie and while he was in town filming.
William Outten, who owned a business on Main Street in the late 90's had a front row seat to it all.
"We did meet the cast, the crew, Julia Roberts, the whole kit and kaboodle it was all there," said Outten.
Berlin is definitely proud of its Hollywood moment. People can still take pictures with cutouts of Roberts and Gere at the visitor center, where by the way, 'Runaway Bride' plays on a continuous loop.
The town also offers walking tours, providing guests with a brochure showcasing all of the different locations used during the filmmaking process.
"Well I've seen the movie dozens of times and when I moved down here and came to Berlin it was just like 'oh, this is where it was filmed so it was really nice'!" said Barbara Boone.
'Runaway Bride', etched forever in the history of Berlin.