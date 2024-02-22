BERLIN, MD - A former employee of the Berlin Activities Depot has been charged with fourteen counts of assault and one count of child abuse following a months-long investigation by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.
According to charging documents obtained by WBOC, the investigation began on November 2nd, 2023 when police were contacted about an injured eight month old girl who had been taken to Atlantic General Hospital with a broken tibia, the fracture just above the girl’s ankle. The girl’s mother told investigators the child had been fine before she was brought to the daycare center the day before.
Police say the child was assigned to a classroom within Berlin Activities Depot with two full-time teachers, one of them identified as Heather Ward, 40, of Berlin. Ward’s charging documents say the investigating officer received video surveillance footage from the facility that showed the classroom on November 1st. The officer says Ward could allegedly be seen picking up the child by her arm, pushing her face down into a crib, and hitting the child.
The investigating officer goes on to say that Ward’s interactions with other children in the classroom were cause for concern.
Police brought their concerns to Berlin Activities Depot, who then placed Ward on leave and eventually terminated her employment, according to court documents.
Investigators say they then obtained video footage of the classroom from October 1st, 2023, through November 13th. The footage, according to police statements, showed Ward exhibiting abusive behavior on numerous occasions throughout October and early November, including punching, squeezing, and twisting the child’s body.
Following the investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Ward on February 20th on fourteen counts of second degree assault on the same child and one count second degree child abuse.
Court records show a bail review for Ward was held today, February 22nd, and she was ordered held without bond.