BERLIN, Md. -- The town is in the evaluation process, looking for the best locations for speed cameras. Any camera would have to be placed within a half mile of a school.
Town officials and the Berlin Police Department have been talking with Redspeed, a potential vendor for these speed cameras. Redspeed would conduct three to four day study's, monitoring the volume and speed of traffic.
"It’s time for a vendor, or the vendor we have right now to go ahead and select some spaces, listen to the council, then select some places to actually put the cameras and see if they are viable," said Downing.
Stephen Decatur Middle School, Stephen Decatur High School, Worcester Preparatory School, Buckingham Elementary School and Berlin Intermediate School are all possible locations.
Chief Downing said all of those school zones could benefit.
"I would dare you to go ahead and find a location where someone is not going too fast," said Downing.
William Street, which runs behind Berlin Intermediate, is one of the specific streets being targeted. According to Chief Downing, it's an area where kids cross walking home from school.
Neighbors we spoke with on William Street said speeding is a regular occurrence.
"People tend to drive a little fast, of course that's true everywhere now adays everybody seems to be in a hurry, but we definitely see it on William Street and people are going faster than they should," said Thomas Andrews.
Andrews said the cameras, if installed, would catch on quick with folks in town.
"It doesn't take locals long to know the cameras are there and it definitely slows them down," said Andrews.
John Dunlap said he walks his dog across William Street a couple times a day, and like Andrews, has noticed a pattern of people driving too fast.
"There seems to be a problem, to some extent, with people traveling awful fast on William Street," said Dunlap.
While Dunlap doesn't think speed cameras will stop speeding all together, he said it's a good start.
"They would alleviate it to some extent," said Dunlap.
The cameras, if installed, would come at no cost to the town. Redspeed would get 40% of the revenue and the town would receive 60%. They would be on 24/7, but would only record violations Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Drivers caught speeding would be issued a $40 ticket, but Chief Downing said there would be at least a two week grace period, to allow drivers to familiarize themselves with the new equipment.
The cameras would also not flash to alert drivers, as Chief Downing noted those flashes have been considered a distraction.
There is not a timeline yet for when Redspeed will make their way out to Berlin to conduct the traffic study's.