BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Police Department says a two vehicle crash led to a truck fire on Thursday afternoon.
Officers say the crash happened around 4:49 p.m. at Route 818 and Route 50.
Officers on scene report that two vehicles, a 2000 GMC truck with a camper trailer and a 2022 F-F150 collided.
Berlin Police report that the GMC truck was traveling on Route 818 crossing Route 50 when the crash happened. Police say the GMC truck drove into the path of the Ford pick-up.
The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old man from Shirley, New York was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.
His female passenger, a 63-year-old woman, also from Shirley, New York was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury by hospital for treatment.
The driver of the 2022 F-150, a 43-year-old man from Delmar, Delaware was also taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional via ambulance for treatment.
According to Police, the GMC truck caught on fire after the impact of the crash.
All involved in the crash have since been released from the hospital following treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Berlin Police.
The investigation is being led by the Berlin Police Department.