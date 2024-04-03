BERLIN, Md. -- At a work session on Tuesday night, the Berlin Fire Company requested $350,000. The funding would be used to cover operating and capital costs.
Councilmember Jay Knerr said making that much money available won't be easy. Knerr said town leaders would like to make sure the Berlin Fire Company is running as smoothly as possible, but he is aware they may have some tough decisions to make in the coming months.
In the past 12 years, the cost of fire engines has doubled. It is one of the reasons the fire company requested the $350,000 on Tuesday. While the town wants to help, Knerr said they are at the break even point, which is where the difficult decisions come in.
"We either have to make some cuts, or find some additional revenue sources and that's what'll make it work," said Knerr.
One of those additional revenue sources could be an increase to taxes.
Kareem Rutledge of Berlin said that situation would not be ideal.
"People already having it hard you know, they pockets already being squeezed," said Rutledge.
But, Rutledge did said if the money helps out the fire company...
"They save lives, they help, it's beneficial to your community," said Rutledge. "You know we can't go running doing fires, that's going to take a lot of us, they got the equipment and things they need to take of the business."
A one-cent increase to the tax-rate, according to Knerr, would bring in between $50,000 and $55,000.
"Pretty much that's the last thing we want to do," said Knerr. "With the economy, the way it is, people have been burdened with high costs everywhere and we don't want to burden them anymore."
Budget talks in Berlin will continue into the month of May, which is when town officials hope to have a solution to the fire company's request.
Berlin's fire chief, Robert Rhode, told councilmembers on Tuesday there could be severe impacts on the fire company's abilities if the request is not met.
He said one concern is covering the cost of gas for the departments trucks. Without funding, the department may have to limit the number of trucks in operation. It would mean nearby departments would need to fill in the gaps, which could lead to an increased response time.
Knerr told us on Wednesday he does not believe it will get to that point.