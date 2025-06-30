BERLIN, MD - The Town of Berlin is alerting neighbors of a possibly noisier Monday than normal as firefighters make an important fix.
According to town officials, the Berlin Fire Company is expected to test their siren on Monday, June 30, in order to address a technical issue. Officials say the siren may sound more often than usual on Monday as a result.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” Berlin’s official Facebook page posted just before noon.
The Berlin Fire Company says their normal alert for emergencies is four up and down cycles, and neighbors are asked to be aware that this alert means volunteers will be responding to an emergency. For a steady siren alert, the Berlin Fire Company advises residents to tune in to local media as it signals an emergency weather-related event.