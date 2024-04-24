BERLIN, MD - Two “ghost murals” in Berlin, once faded with time, are being restored to their former glory from over 70 years ago.
The two historical advertisements on the side of Pitts Street Treasures date back to the 1950s, and artist Olga Deshields tells WBOC finding what they originally looked like proved a challenge.
After visits to a museum and the library left her without visual references as to how the ads looked in the 50s, Deshields and the Town of Berlin turned to social media. One person who once lived above the building luckily came forward with photos, though even those couldn’t provide Shields with the full picture.
“They were portraits centered on two different people, so the mural the sign was only fraction in the corner of each photograph and it's all we had to go by,” Deshields told WBOC.
Deshields is now using those visual references and the faded outlines of the murals to restore them as accurate to their original look as possible. She says she hopes to have them completed by Thursday, April 25th.