BERLIN, MD — The Town of Berlin has launched a public survey, inviting residents to share their input on what amenities should be featured in the town's upcoming community center.
With plans to refurbish the site, town leaders are eager to hear from residents about what amenities and programs they would like to see.
The survey aims to gather input on a range of potential features, including a pool, a gymnasium, a fitness center, a community kitchen, an art studio, various educational programs for children, and many more amenities.
Zackery Tyndall, the mayor of Berlin, emphasized the importance of community feedback.
“What we are really trying to gauge is what types of amenities folks want to see. This information is crucial for us to potentially leverage grant funding and other resources that directly tie to these needs.”
Larnet St. Amant, a Berlin local, voiced her support for more activities for children.
“I would love anything for the children—anywhere the children can go, any physical activity for them, especially in the winter when it’s freezing cold. An open gym would be fantastic.”
Meanwhile, Susan Bashore, another Berlin local, envisions the center as a venue for community events.
“The idea of a space where they can have events to get together—dances, music events, art shows—that would be excellent.”
The survey is open to all Berlin residents and visitors. To boost participation, the town plans to include a digital version of the survey on upcoming utility bills. Hard copies will also be available at places of worship, town hall, and the farmers market.
Berlin residents who complete the survey will be entered to win a $100 gift card or a free scoop of ice cream.