BERLIN, Md. - Berlin leaders are urging the Town of Ocean City to remove a proposed sports complex location near Stephen Decatur High School from consideration after a contentious public meeting over the weekend.
Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall said the message from nearby neighborhoods was clear, prompting the mayor and council to send a letter to Ocean City requesting that the Berlin-area site be taken out of the site-selection process.
“What we heard was it’s a no,” Tyndall said. He added that Berlin is not opposed to the concept of a sports complex in Worcester County, but said the town’s position is that it should be located somewhere other than the Decatur-area parcel.
Ocean City Manager Terry McGean said the proposal remains in an early stage and the town is still weighing both criticism and support that emerged after Saturday’s meeting. McGean said he has received emails from people who support the idea but did not speak publicly.
“No, I think that site’s not off the table,” McGean said. “I don’t think the site is dead, but we understand the concerns.”
McGean said any final location would require cooperation among multiple partners, particularly if the project ends up outside Ocean City limits. “We’re not going to go at any location where we can’t develop some sort of consensus,” he said, describing the decision as a “combination” of stakeholders.
McGean said the town may hold another public meeting but cautioned that discussions about additional sites can be sensitive while property owners are being contacted or negotiations are underway. He said other locations cannot always be made public at the earliest stages.
Berlin officials have not detailed what conditions, if any, would change their position on the Decatur-area site. Ocean City officials have not announced a timeline for narrowing to a preferred location, saying the next steps depend on continued public input and ongoing evaluation of alternatives.