NEW CASTLE, Del.- A Berlin man was arrested on felony drug charges Saturday morning following a car chase in New Castle.
Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a brown Chevrolet Impala run a stop sign at the intersection of Pigeon Point Road and Lambson Lane.
When the trooper tried to pull the car over, the driver, Antwan Douglas, 35, did not comply, and a chase ensued, according to police.
Douglas turned onto West Avenue and stopped in the parking lot of the Best Night Inn before getting out of the car and running. Troopers gave chase and were able to arrest him a short time later. A search of Douglas led to the discovery of about 13 grams of crack cocaine.
Douglas was transported to Troop 2 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Numerous traffic offenses
Douglas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and issued a $5,700 unsecured bond. However, he was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $3,000 cash bond after being arraigned on two active capiases for Violation of Probation.