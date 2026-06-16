WILMINGTON, Del. - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at the ChristianaCare hospital in Wilmington that left one person dead and another hurt.
Wilmington police say the 23-year-old suspect was arrested in Philadelphia, with his charges and extradition back to Delaware pending.
Details are limited, but police say around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the hospital on West 14th Street and they found two victims with gunshot wounds inside the building.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting and a motive are still under investigation. Police have not released the victims’ identities.
Patients were diverted to other hospitals and police say the lockdown of the hospital campus has been lifted.