BERLIN, Md.- A man riding an electric scooter died after being struck by a car in West Ocean City early Tuesday morning.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to the area of US 50 and Riddle Lane at around midnight after reports of an accident.
A preliminary investigation found that Samuel Cornish of Berlin, Md., was traveling west in lane two while driving the electric scooter without any lights on.
Authorities say a Dodge Charger also traveling in lane two when it struck the scooter from behind.
Cornish was pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by Maryland State Police. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.