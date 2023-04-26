WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Charles Lamar Johnson, a 35-year-old resident of Berlin, Maryland, has pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine, according to the Office of the Worcester County State's Attorney.
Johnson's plea was entered Wednesday, April 12 in Worcester County Circuit Court.
As a result of the guilty plea, Johnson was sentenced to serve 12 years in the Maryland Division of Correction.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Ocean City Police Narcotics Unit and the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team in October of 2022. During the course of the investigation, an undercover officer purchased cocaine from Johnson in Berlin. Following the purchase, detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for Johnson's residence, where they found an amount of cash, several cell phones, and a digital scale with cocaine residue.
On December 13, 2022, Johnson was indicted on charges including distribution and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.